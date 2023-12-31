Was The iPhone X As Revolutionary As It Was Intended To Be?

Since the iPhone X dispensed with the signature home button on the front of the phone, Apple needed a new way for people to unlock their iPhones. With the button, Apple was able to implement Touch ID, which used a fingerprint scanner on the home button as a biometric way to unlock the device. The new idea, which started with the iPhone X, was Face ID. This was also a biometric way of unlocking one's phone, but your face would be the key. When setting it up, the iPhone would take a 3D scan of your face, and it would not unlock your phone unless the face within the camera's view was saved to your device.

Face ID has a lot of pros and cons. On the one hand, your iPhone is probably safer than ever, as it can be a lot harder to fool your iPhone into unlocking for another person (unless you have an identical twin). On the other, the scanning process does not always work. If your face happens to be in the wrong light, at the wrong angle, or partially obscured by glasses or a mask, then it may take quite a bit of adjusting on your part to get your Face ID recognition to work, even if your settings allow for these circumstances.

As someone who still regularly wears a face mask in public, I often struggle with opening my iPhone, and my phone is several generations beyond the iPhone X. The Touch ID system wasn't foolproof either, but adjusting one's thumb is far easier than adjusting one's facial position and angle. When Face ID does work, it works perfectly to the point where you don't notice it.