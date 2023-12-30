How To Use Live Transcribe On Android

Other useful features included in Live Transcribe are the ability to make your phone vibrate when certain keywords, such as names, are detected, as well as the ability to pause transcription or search through the transcription history.

Name detection is useful for people with hearing loss who may not want to stare at their phone but still want to be alerted when someone says their name. To turn it on, go to Live Transcribe settings by tapping the gear icon on the bottom left of the main app screen. Then, scroll down and tap "Vibrate when name is spoken." Tap "Add name" on the next screen and type the name you want to be alerted for. You can add multiple names. When any of the added names are said while Live Transcribe is open, your phone will vibrate.

Live Transcribe also allows you to search through your transcription history. To do so, tap the gear icon in the bottom left corner of the app, then tap on the text field labeled "Search transcription."

Many may wonder whether you can use Live Transcribe during phone calls, but unfortunately, you cannot. The microphone on your Android device can only be used by one app at a time, so when you're on a phone call, Live Transcribe cannot access the microphone to work its speech-to-text magic. However, those with hearing loss who still want to use Live Transcribe for phone calls could do so by taking a call on one phone, putting it on speakerphone, and using a second Android device to run Live Transcribe. However, there is a better solution for hearing-impaired phone calls. It's called Live Caption and is a completely different Android feature.