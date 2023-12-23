How To Find A WiFi Password On Android

If you're an average person, you probably search the web from your phone throughout the day, whether it's to look up the meaning of a random word or to find a tutorial on how to make the best cookies. Because it has become such a norm to be online all the time, it's no longer surprising that you're hooked up to a bunch of WiFi networks — at the office, your home, a friend's flat, or even the train station.

But while it's great that these networks keep you connected to information and loved ones both on the go and at home, they can be a headache to manage. Odds are, you've already forgotten the password of at least one, if not all, of them. Fortunately, it's pretty straightforward to view the WiFi password on an iPhone. Just navigate to Settings > Wi-Fi > [name of your WiFi] > Password. On Android, however, you won't see a Password option anywhere. Luckily, there's a workaround you can use to find that WiFi password from your Android device.