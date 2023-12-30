What Is Amazon Fire TV Recast, And How Do You Use It?
Chances are you've heard of Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, but the Fire TV Recast might be a tad less familiar. Despite the similar naming convention, it's not quite the same as a streaming device (or smart TV with built-in streaming capabilities) so much as an optional augmentation to one that you already own.
The Fire TV Recast is essentially a DVR (digital video recorder) that links up with your Fire TV or Echo Show devices, along with live TV coverage of local and non-local broadcasts. Being a DVR, it gives you the option to record live shows, sports, and so on, to watch back later. So you don't have to worry about missing anything important if you have other commitments while the thing you want to watch is on.
You will need more than just the Recast device in order to make use of it, however. Either an Echo Show or a Fire TV device (stick or TV set) is required, as well as the Fire TV mobile app, along with a digital HDTV antenna. Everything has to be connected to the same network, too.
Using your Fire TV Recast
Setting up and using your Recast device is fairly simple.
- If you haven't already, find a good spot for your digital antenna — ideally at a high elevation and in an area with fewer physical obstructions, like near a window.
- Connect the Recast device to your digital antenna using a coaxial cable. Don't worry about keeping either of them near your TV as they won't be physically hooked up to it.
- Connect the power cord to the Recast and then plug it into a nearby outlet.
- Open the Fire TV app on your mobile device (log in with your Amazon account if you aren't already signed in), then select Set Up New Device,
- Tap Set Up a Fire TV Recast, then follow the app's on-screen instructions to complete the process.
- To start using your Recast device with most setups, select the Live tab from the home screen to view your available channels (along with the channel guide. Some Fire TV devices — namely the first and second generation Fire TV or first generation Fire TV Stick — use a DVR tab instead of Live.
Once you're familiar with your channels, you're free to start recording live TV (up to two shows at the same time), and will be able to save up to 75 hours of footage.