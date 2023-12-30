What Is Amazon Fire TV Recast, And How Do You Use It?

Chances are you've heard of Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, but the Fire TV Recast might be a tad less familiar. Despite the similar naming convention, it's not quite the same as a streaming device (or smart TV with built-in streaming capabilities) so much as an optional augmentation to one that you already own.

The Fire TV Recast is essentially a DVR (digital video recorder) that links up with your Fire TV or Echo Show devices, along with live TV coverage of local and non-local broadcasts. Being a DVR, it gives you the option to record live shows, sports, and so on, to watch back later. So you don't have to worry about missing anything important if you have other commitments while the thing you want to watch is on.

You will need more than just the Recast device in order to make use of it, however. Either an Echo Show or a Fire TV device (stick or TV set) is required, as well as the Fire TV mobile app, along with a digital HDTV antenna. Everything has to be connected to the same network, too.