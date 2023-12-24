How To Disable Bixby On Your Samsung Device

To extricate your phone from Bixby as much as possible, a few things need to be disabled. First, if you have a pre-2022 phone with Bixby, it has the dedicated Bixby Button, and you need to disable that. At least on the Galaxy S20, S21, Note 10, and Note 20 handsets, here's how:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to pull up your notifications, then swipe down again to get the full menu. Tap the power icon. Tap "Side key settings." Tap "Power off menu" in the "Press and hold" options to change the button's behavior to that of most Android phones instead of the default "Wake Bixby" action,

On older phones, you want to:

Open the Settings app. Tap "Advanced Features." Tap the "Bixby key." Switch the Bixby key to being activated by a double press to make it harder to trigger.

To turn off detection of the "Hi Bixby!" wake words — Samsung's version of "OK Google!" or "Hey Google!" — you should do as follows:

Open the Settings app. Tap "Apps." Tap "Bixby Voice." Tap "Bixby Voice Settings." Disable "Voice wake-up."

You may have also noticed that your home screen's furthest-left page is populated by Samsung's news feed, which has gone by various names. (It could be Bixby Home, Samsung Free, or Samsung News.) To turn it off or switch it to Google Discover: