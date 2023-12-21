Why Lawsuits, Not Performance, Could Kill The Scuderi Engine

Carmelo Scuderi filed a patent for his engine design in 2001 but unfortunately passed away nearly a year later. That left his legacy in the hands of the remaining Scuderi family, who started the process of bringing the engine to production in 2002 by founding the Scuderi Group.

Unfortunately, per findings by the SEC, despite raising money via investors, the family wasn't actually moving on Carmelo's design. Instead, it appeared as if the group was taking investor funding and using it for purposes like paying the family's salaries of $2.9 million from 2008 to 2011 and issuing bonuses for personal expenses.

According to the 2013 cease-and-desist proceedings issued by the SEC, from 2002 to 2012, the Scoleri group received $80 million from various individuals and investors. The investigation determined that stocks were improperly sold to investors, and many investors who did fund the split-cycle engine were not accredited and in a position to invest in the company.

In addition to salaries and bonuses, investor funds were found to be used to pay for trust and estate expenses, cover loans to individual family members, and pay off insurance premiums on policies that were canceled at a loss.

In response to its findings, the SEC imposed a $100,000 penalty on the group, but the ruling was just the start of a snowball of trouble that would soon hit the West Springfield company.