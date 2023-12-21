Citizen Scientists Spotted A Near-Earth Asteroid Before NASA Did: Here's How

Our solar system is full of thousands of asteroids, ranging in size from tiny 3-foot ones to huge ones that can be larger than half a mile across. These asteroids all orbit around the sun, but their orbits aren't perfectly circular. Often they will have elliptical or oval-shaped orbits that bring them closer to the sun at some times than others. That means that sometimes the orbits of these asteroids can intersect with Earth's orbit, and they can come close to our planet.

When an asteroid comes within 1.3 astronomical units of the sun (that is, within 1.3 times the distance between the sun and the Earth), it is categorized as a near-Earth object. If an asteroid is not only coming within that distance but also crosses the Earth's orbit and is larger than 359 feet across, it is further categorized as a potentially hazardous object because of the potential damage it could do if it were to strike the Earth.

Watching out for these asteroids is an important task for space agencies like NASA, but with so many objects to track no one organization can spot them all. So members of the public help with this too, combing through data to spot and track potentially dangerous asteroids through projects like the University of Arizona's Catalina Sky Survey. Members of the public recently helped to identify a near-Earth object called 2023 TW, named after its year of discovery.