Here's How This New NASA Telescope Will Hunt Down Dangerous Asteroids

Last year NASA's DART mission made headlines for successfully deflecting the path of an asteroid for the first time. The idea was to prove a concept: if we spotted a dangerous asteroid headed toward Earth, we could send a spacecraft like DART to intercept it and move it so it would miss the planet. But for this kind of plan to work, we need to be able to spot a potentially dangerous asteroid well in advance of its arrival at Earth, to make sure there's enough time to design and build a spacecraft to intercept it.

Spotting asteroids that could be potentially dangerous to Earth is the job of an upcoming NASA mission called the Near-Earth Object Surveyor or NEO Surveyor. This space-based telescope will peer out into space, looking in the infrared wavelength to search for signs of incoming objects which could be dangerous.

"For the first time in our planet's history, Earth's inhabitants are developing methods to protect Earth by deflecting hazardous asteroids," said NEO Surveyor mission leader Amy Mainzer of the University of Arizona in Tucson in a blog post. "But before we can deflect them, we first need to find them. NEO Surveyor will be a game-changer in that effort."

Construction of NEO Surveyor recently began, with the aim to launch it in 2028 into an orbit around the sun called the L1 Lagrange point.