The Old, Forgotten Pickup That Looks Like Cybertruck's Grandfather

With a design that makes it look out of place parked next to anything other than a Falcon Heavy rocket, the recently unveiled Tesla Cybertruck is not a vehicle for introverts. Its sharp lines and angular details leave you in no doubt about what you have laid eyes on, but for some people, it may not be the first time they've seen a pickup this shape drive down the road.

The Renha Formigao (later called the Coyote), a small-series classic Volkswagen Beetle-based pickup, is the first cyber-looking truck to enter production, albeit very limited production, starting in 1979. It was the brainchild of Paulo Renha, a Brazilian powerboat builder who tried his hand at making Volkswagen-branded road vehicles.

He first launched a trike with a Beetle engine, then a tiny pickup truck that perfectly fit onto a Beetle chassis. The running gear was standard and unmodified, but the squared-off body he put on it made it look extremely unusual, even in the 1980s — the age when angular automotive design peaked.