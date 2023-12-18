What's The Worst Car Lamborghini Ever Made?

If you heard someone say they owned a Lamborghini — even an Urus — you couldn't help but perceive them a little differently. That's the effect Lamborghini has on people; it's a brand that has stood out as one of power and the epitome of high-performance sports car engineering. Therefore, saying there's a "bad" Lamborghini is a bit of a stretch, as most Lamborghinis weren't built to be reliable, practical daily drivers.

However, when a brand deviates from its fundamental identity by creating a car that doesn't look like the rest of its lineup, the effect is always a hit or a miss. Just like when Porsche introduced the Cayenne. Porsche, a true sports car brand, selling a mainstream SUV — it was unheard of. But it has since become Porsche's flagship car and was the most popular Porsche model in 2022.

Lamborghini didn't quite hit that same mark with the LM 002. Nicknamed the "Rambo Lambo," this rugged luxury off-road short-bed pickup truck came decades too early and didn't do well in its six years of production (1986 to 1992). This commercial failure and its gimmicky, impractical disposition are why we are naming this SUV the worst car Lamborghini ever made. Of course, that depends on who you ask.