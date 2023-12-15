Jeff Bezos Explains How To Escape A Rocket That Goes Wrong

Jeff Bezos, after creating and turning Amazon into the world's largest e-commerce giant, is now leading private space tech company Blue Origin with goals of taking humans to the moon and beyond. The former Amazon CEO recently sat with podcast host Lex Fridman and talked about a wide range of topics, from his childhood and business principles to the future of humanity. Bezos also went into detail about Blue Origin's rocket endeavors, space tourism, deals with NASA for lunar missions, and the company's escape system for its space joyride vehicles.

Blue Origin officially classifies it as a full-envelope escape system that is capable of a controlled vertical landing. The company says it can quickly help the crew escape to safety if any hazard alerts are raised. "We have a solid rocket motor in the base of the crew capsule so that if anything goes wrong on [the] ascent, while the main rocket engine is firing, we can ignite this solid rocket motor in the base of the crew capsule and escape from the booster."

The company has been testing the escape system since 2012, and as of 2016, it has conducted five tests in total, of which three were simulated escape tests. Notably, it can be triggered at any stage of the flight, an aspect that has been validated with tests at the mid-flight, launch pad, and in-space scenarios. "The escape system is completely automated," notes Bezos. He argued that automation is optimum because it can jump into action faster.