This DIY Kit That Lets You Build Your Own Mini Batmobile

TL;DR: Assemble your very own Batmobile and explore the world of robotics with this AI-powered smart robot car, on sale for 139.97 (reg. $169).

Few cars have achieved legendary status quite like Batman's iconic Batmobile. The feature-packed automobile boasts several impressive capabilities, including launching missiles, smashing through objects and walls, running at dizzying speeds, flying, and even driving itself. Take that, Tesla!

Unfortunately, the Batmobile only exists in movies and pages of comics, so you can't expect to own one just like it. Then again, you can construct one on your own, albeit a miniature version, by picking up the CircuitMess Batmobile, a DIY AI-powered smart robot car on sale for almost $30 off for a limited time.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, raking in over a quarter of a million in pledges, the CircuitMess Batmobile not only lets you assemble a cool toy car, but it also allows you to learn more about artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and programming. It's great for comic book fans and tech newbies eager to enhance their skill set with more STEM concepts.