This Pop-Up Car Cabin Is A Top Gift For Outdoorsy Types

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: The CARSULE is a pop-up tent that attaches to cars with swinging tailgates in minutes. Through December 17, it's $279.97 (save $99!) with free shipping.

Gift shopping for outdoor enthusiasts can be tricky, especially if you aren't looking to give another national park mug or sweatshirt. Consider getting them something practical, like a pop-up tent that attaches to their car for tailgating season, road trips, or camping.

That's CARSULE, a Kickstarter-funded outdoorsman favorite. It's currently on sale for $279.97 (reg. $379), a best-on-web price, with free shipping through December 17.

Most tents require a moderately advanced setup, but the CARSULE can be installed in around five minutes by a single person. It's designed to attach to any car model with an upward-swinging tailgate — just open the tent, insert supporting rods, and use the magnets and guy ropes to secure it to the vehicle. Check out the video demo to see how simple the setup can be.