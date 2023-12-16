Are Recording Binoculars Worth It For Camping? Or Are They Just A Pricey Novelty?
Looking to escape the daily grind of city life? Just craving some quiet? Camping is your ticket to a breath of fresh air in the great outdoors, whether you're car camping or going full-on backpacking, carrying all of your gear with you, and staying in backcountry campsites. When you're gearing up for your camping adventure, just like your Tent is essential, there's another item you don't want to leave behind: your binoculars. Why? Before you even unpack, you can use those binoculars to scout out and identify potential campsites, with a wide range of views unblocked by towering skyscrapers and factory smoke, revealing breathtaking views of nature.
And it's not just about the scenery. If you're the curious type who loves studying wildlife, binoculars while on your camping trip should be a top priority while packing. You can observe dangerous plants and wild animals from a safe distance, without scaring them off. Also, for plants situated in a marsh, you can't exactly wade into, binoculars allow you to magnify and check them out from a secure distance. Although, regular binoculars are already very handy, recording binoculars makes them seem outdated but on the downside can be pretty pricey compared to regular ones.
What are Recording Binoculars?
Most recording binoculars aren't actually "binoculars" at all. They're mediocre cameras in a housing made to look like binoculars. Recording binoculars are just what their names suggest – a pair of binoculars with a digital camera included. They capture images of the zoomed picture using a built-in digital camera. You only need to aim and focus the binoculars on the object you're focusing on, click a button, and the digital binoculars automatically save the image.
You get to download saved images, print them, or post them on social media and they are used by nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers, sports fans, and individuals keen on documenting their outdoor experiences. The image or video quality of recording binoculars depends on the quality of the digital camera built into your binoculars. Substandard recording binocular versions have low-quality optics, subpar camera technology, and a fragile make. Generally, recording binoculars digitally enlarge portions of the image you're focusing on, which is why they generate lower-quality images. Needless to say, substandard recording binoculars have a pretty disappointing output.
Are they worth it?
Admittedly, a set of recording binoculars has its advantages. They let you take long-distance photos and videos without the need to haul around both a camera and a pair of binoculars separately. Some come with advanced traits like night vision and thermal imaging. Recording binoculars are quite convenient to use, with user-friendly controls to easily switch between camera and binoculars modes. However, despite these benefits, these digital binoculars have some quite notable downsides. Compared to their average price, recording binoculars have a typically low image and video quality, with limited image processing and zooming abilities. Plus, recording binoculars require more technology or technical know-how to maintain or repair them. That's because they're more complex than traditional binoculars or regular cameras.
Recording binoculars also often suffer from limited battery life. Users often need to carry additional batteries so they don't run out of charge unexpectedly. They're also heavier than your traditional binoculars so, using or holding them steady over longer periods can be quite stressful. The market is flooded with substandard versions of recording binoculars, with a lot of brands and models, many of which are cheap adaptations. In the end, recording binoculars are probably not going to be worth it, especially if you get a cheaper pair. Otherwise, expect to pay from around $400 to a few thousand dollars for the type of quality image and footage a bad camera might produce. Instead, if you're camping, a pair of regular binoculars and a point-and-shoot camera with some optical zoom should suffice.