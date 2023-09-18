These Binoculars That Take HD Photos And Videos Are A Birdwatching Bargain

TL;DR: Complete any outdoor adventure with a pair of binoculars that capture HD photos and videos. Right here, you can get them for just $121.99. That's a 39% discount.

For some, colder temps and brisk breezes in fall mean curling up indoors with a good book or movie. But, if you're the outdoorsy type, you might be planning for hikes through the foliage, watching migratory birds start to make their journey south, or gearing up for hunting season.

This year, why not take along these binoculars that double as an HD digital camera? They're currently marked down from their usual price of $199.99 to only $121.99.

You might already have a pair of binoculars for spotting birds and other wildlife, but these allow you to simultaneously snap photos or record videos. While viewing through the lenses or watching the two-inch LCD screen that mirrors the same visual, just click the shutter to capture an HD photo or record video. Every image you take is saved onto the microSD card included with your purchase.