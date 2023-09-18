These Binoculars That Take HD Photos And Videos Are A Birdwatching Bargain
TL;DR: Complete any outdoor adventure with a pair of binoculars that capture HD photos and videos. Right here, you can get them for just $121.99. That's a 39% discount.
For some, colder temps and brisk breezes in fall mean curling up indoors with a good book or movie. But, if you're the outdoorsy type, you might be planning for hikes through the foliage, watching migratory birds start to make their journey south, or gearing up for hunting season.
This year, why not take along these binoculars that double as an HD digital camera? They're currently marked down from their usual price of $199.99 to only $121.99.
You might already have a pair of binoculars for spotting birds and other wildlife, but these allow you to simultaneously snap photos or record videos. While viewing through the lenses or watching the two-inch LCD screen that mirrors the same visual, just click the shutter to capture an HD photo or record video. Every image you take is saved onto the microSD card included with your purchase.
Ready to take on your next outdoor adventure
Even at this affordable price point, these digital camera binoculars have other exceptional features:
- 12X magnification and accurate focus adjustment up to one kilometer (over half a mile) away.
- An anti-reflective coating prevents glare from impairing light transmission, resulting in a higher quality viewing experience.
- They're built for just about any adventure, since they're waterproof and anti-fog, -dust, and -shock.
- A portable size (less than six inches long) and weight (less than a pound) make them easy to take along anywhere.
Your purchase also includes an easy to follow user manual that shows you exactly how to get the best out of your new binoculars, a micro USB charging cable, and a cleaning cloth to keep them in peak condition and ready to use.
Grab yourself a pair of these HD digital camera binoculars while they're just $121.99 (reg. $199.99).
