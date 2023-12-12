You Won't Believe The Custom Dragster Built As A Tribute To Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash died in 2003, so there is an entire generation of people who may not know who the legendary country music singer was. If you're one of those unfortunate souls, check out the many music videos of the man on YouTube.

Apart from his black clothes and defiant demeanor, Cash was known for, and usually never without, his guitar, which he learned to play after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1950. During his four-year stint in the military (served in Germany), he also wrote music and, in fact, penned "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Hey Porter," both of which would become massive chart-topping hits.

Throughout his almost 50-year-long career, the "Man in Black" (as he was often called) received 11 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame (1980), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (1992), and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (1977). His unique blend of country, rock, blues, and gospel music sold more than 90 million albums, making him one of the most influential American musicians, singers, songwriters, and performers of all time.

Cash and his music had a profound impact on millions of people, so it shouldn't be all that shocking that someone, somewhere, would build something to pay tribute to the musical legend. That man was Jay Ohrberg, and that something was an 8-wheeled, 28-foot-long dragster shaped like a guitar. Cash's favorite was an acoustic Martin D-35, so Ohrberg named it the Martin Git-Tar Dragster.