Google Time Capsule: How To See The Most Searched For Trends Of The Last 25 Years

Any Google user who wants to find out what's relevant in certain parts of the world can always check out Google Trends. Search results are tracked in real-time, and the data is then further used to measure interest in a certain subject in a particular region during a particular time. If Google was a vehicle, think of Google Trends as a way to check under Google Search's virtual hood.

If you've never used Google Trends before, now is the perfect time to tinker around with it because there's now a quick and easy way to see what topics have been relevant in the past year. Here's how to get to it:

On a computer or mobile device, open a web browser. Go to http://trends.google.com. Hit the hamburger icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Head to Year in Search.

You should see a comprehensive summary of the trending topics people have looked up in troves via Google Search. Next to "See what was trending in 2023" is a dropdown that lets you pick which country or region you'd like to see. Once you choose one, the lists should update accordingly.

Topics are arranged according to categories like News, People, Books, Memes, and lots more. You may see the top three or five entries per topic depending on the device you're using to access Year in Search. To expand the roundup, click or tap on the "Show More" link below your desired topic. If you're using a mobile device to explore a particular entry in-depth, simply tap on the entry and hit Explore. On a computer, hover over the entry, hit the three-dot icon next to it, and click Explore. You can also choose "Search It" to Google the topic yourself.