Google's New Search Alert Reveals When Your Personal Info Appears Online

In a bid to enhance user privacy and control over personal data, Google has announced three new privacy-focused updates to its flagship product, Google Search. These new features are not only designed to give users greater control over unwanted personal data online but also have the potential to make the world wide web a safer, better place.

One of the standout features of the recent update is the changes made to the "Results about you" tool. Introduced in 2022, this tool allows users to remove search results containing sensitive personal information, such as phone numbers, home addresses, or email addresses. With the latest enhancement, users now have the power to receive alerts whenever new personal information appears online, providing them with timely notifications to take appropriate action.

The new privacy-focused features on Google Search are easy to use. To get started, open the Google Search app and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Then, tap on "Privacy & Security" and scroll down to the "Results about you" section. From here, you can enable the "Get alerted about new results about you" feature and set your Safe Search preferences.

While the feature is currently limited to U.S. users and supports only English content, Google plans to expand this feature to more markets and languages in the future.