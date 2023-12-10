Here's Why The Subaru Exiga Would Have Never Survived In The US

With the unveiling and potential release of any product, demographics are an important thing to consider. It's a potentially very complex one, too. There are so many factors to consider, after all. Matters like the age of potential consumers are one element, but where in the world you plan to launch can also be a major one.

Needless to say, the biggest automakers will export their newest models worldwide. It's not always possible to perfectly predict how a vehicle will perform in a given market, but companies will release where they deem the greatest potential profit. With this in mind, there will be times when markets miss out on certain models. One prominent case is the Subaru Exiga, which was never released in the United States.

Why did the Exiga miss out on this vast auto market? Not only was another vehicle slated to launch in the US, but certain traits of the Exiga made it seem that the model wouldn't be the best fit. Let's look at this unique vehicle and why it perhaps wouldn't have performed in the United States. It wouldn't have been Subaru's first failure — that was their very first car, the Subaru 360