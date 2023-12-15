Cadillac Escalade V Vs Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Which Is Faster?
We're living in a time when comparing the zero-to-60 times of hulking SUVs is commonplace. Once the realm of exotic and hyper-fast sports cars, it's not unusual for a potent SUV to blow your pants off. Two of the finest examples are the almighty Cadillac Escalade V and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the fastest American SUVs that strike fear in the hearts of Autobahn-conquering German contenders.
The Caddy and the Jeep have supercharged V8 engines under the hood, four-wheel drivetrains, automatic gearboxes, and barrel-chested intake and exhaust growls at full chat. And since we're talking about SUVs, they offer roomier interiors, abundant cargo space, and plentiful luxury accouterments.
However, you don't buy an Escalade V or Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for their roomy cabin or capacious storage room. A standard Escalade or Grand Cherokee is more than enough for most purposes. It's all about the engine and the pursuit of speed — but which of these two titans is faster?
Hellcat for the win
The Cadillac Escalade V has a monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with an intercooler and a voluminous 2.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger, all working to produce 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. Cadillac claims the Escalade V is the most potent full-size SUV on the market, and it's difficult to dispute that claim, given it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in under 4.4 seconds and completes a quarter-mile in 12.74 seconds at 110 mph.
Those numbers are hard to believe for a 6,217-pound seven-seat SUV (the Escalade V ESV weighs more at 6,407 pounds), but Escalade V drivers should watch out for Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks appearing on the horizon. The Jeep has a supercharged Hellcat V8, made more potent by a handful of proven go-fast mods like aluminum cylinder heads, forged pistons, a 92mm throttle body, and a 2.4-liter twin-screw supercharger.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offers 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque to propel the 5,365-pound SUV to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds. Moreover, it crosses the quarter-mile mark in 11.6 seconds at a heady 180 mph, quicker than a Lambo Urus.
So there you have it. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is faster, but production halted in 2021, which means the Cadillac Escalade V is your top choice for a blindingly quick, new seven-seat SUV.