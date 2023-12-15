Cadillac Escalade V Vs Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Which Is Faster?

We're living in a time when comparing the zero-to-60 times of hulking SUVs is commonplace. Once the realm of exotic and hyper-fast sports cars, it's not unusual for a potent SUV to blow your pants off. Two of the finest examples are the almighty Cadillac Escalade V and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the fastest American SUVs that strike fear in the hearts of Autobahn-conquering German contenders.

The Caddy and the Jeep have supercharged V8 engines under the hood, four-wheel drivetrains, automatic gearboxes, and barrel-chested intake and exhaust growls at full chat. And since we're talking about SUVs, they offer roomier interiors, abundant cargo space, and plentiful luxury accouterments.

However, you don't buy an Escalade V or Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for their roomy cabin or capacious storage room. A standard Escalade or Grand Cherokee is more than enough for most purposes. It's all about the engine and the pursuit of speed — but which of these two titans is faster?