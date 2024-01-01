Here's How Singer Jewel Gained A Passion For Motorcycle Riding

When you're a famous singer and songwriter, there's almost definitely going to be a lot of traveling in your life. You drive around to talk to agents and producers, you fly across the country to perform, and so on. In such a travel-heavy life, it'd be a little unusual to take up yet another form of traveling, specifically motorcycle riding, as a hobby. For singer Jewel Kilcher, better known as just Jewel to her fans, there was no intention of doing such a thing, but after a certain trip, she suddenly found herself a riding enthusiast.

In an interview with CNN back in 2010, Jewel, alongside her at-the-time husband, rodeo star Ty Murray, explained how a passing interest on his part led to the two of them becoming enthusiastic riders. Apparently, Murray had expressed interest in becoming a rider on his own, and not wanting to be stuck waiting at home, Jewel joined in.

"I just figured I would become one of those motorcycle widows where you're always at home and your man is always on the road, and I thought if I wanted to see my husband, I should probably learn to ride one myself," Jewel said.