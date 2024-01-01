Here's How Singer Jewel Gained A Passion For Motorcycle Riding
When you're a famous singer and songwriter, there's almost definitely going to be a lot of traveling in your life. You drive around to talk to agents and producers, you fly across the country to perform, and so on. In such a travel-heavy life, it'd be a little unusual to take up yet another form of traveling, specifically motorcycle riding, as a hobby. For singer Jewel Kilcher, better known as just Jewel to her fans, there was no intention of doing such a thing, but after a certain trip, she suddenly found herself a riding enthusiast.
In an interview with CNN back in 2010, Jewel, alongside her at-the-time husband, rodeo star Ty Murray, explained how a passing interest on his part led to the two of them becoming enthusiastic riders. Apparently, Murray had expressed interest in becoming a rider on his own, and not wanting to be stuck waiting at home, Jewel joined in.
"I just figured I would become one of those motorcycle widows where you're always at home and your man is always on the road, and I thought if I wanted to see my husband, I should probably learn to ride one myself," Jewel said.
Riding with the wind
As Jewel explained in her CNN interview, after she and Murray got into motorcycle riding in earnest, the two of them began to discover two primary benefits the hobby brought with it. Firstly, riding around with a motorcycle helmet on helped to preserve Jewel's anonymity on the road, which made traveling both easier and more pleasant, as it made it easier for her to sightsee and people-watch.
The other reason is that riding a motorcycle, compared to being ferried around in a car or on a plane, gave them a real sense of adventure on the road.
"It's funny. I hate traveling if you put me in a car. I hate it. I get really bored," Jewel explained in the interview. "But if I get on a motorcycle, I'm completely engaged, and I really am having fun, and it's an adventure."
@jewel
#hotsprings #duntonhotsprings #adventure
While Jewel and Murray separated back in 2014, the singer hasn't given up her riding hobby, having been spotted on the road several times around the United States in the years since. She has made an additional hobby of documenting her various riding stops and destinations on her personal TikTok. Jewel has been spotted on a handful of different motorcycles, though the one she seems to ride most frequently is a black long-distance Indian.