5 Instagram Shortcuts That Make Browsing So Much Easier

Among the ever-proliferating collection of social media apps on our smartphones, Instagram retains a central place in many of our lives. Social media was invented to help us connect with the people in our lives, and in a world where algorithms direct us toward content from strangers, Meta's photo-sharing app remains one of the few places that still does so. Meanwhile, for small business owners and entrepreneurs, aspiring influencers, and artists, it remains a valuable platform for building a connection with customers, followers, and fans.

But navigating the ubiquitous app can be a bit of a headache. As new Instagram features are cobbled into the app, and algorithmic content crowds out posts from the people we actually care about, knowing some shortcuts to make browsing the app easier will help you get the most out of the time you spend on it. Here are some of the ways you can become an Instagram power user. Before long, you'll be navigating the app like a pro.