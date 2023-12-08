How To Use Discord Voice Chat On Your Xbox

If you're an Xbox gamer who prefers to use Discord to chat with friends, Microsoft now enables you to use the platform natively through your Xbox. This is a very convenient feature for anyone who's a fan of both the console and chat service, as you can now enter and leave Discord chats using your Xbox controller, allowing for seamless communication that won't interrupt your gameplay.

The feature, which was previously in beta, is available for anyone using Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. With it, you'll be able to chat with any friends who also have Discord, regardless of how they're using it — even if it's on a PlayStation, PC, mobile device, or other platform. This will especially be good news to those who like to play cross-platform games with friends who don't use an Xbox. While you won't have the full functionality you would using the Discord app on desktop or mobile, you will be able to see who's in the voice channel with you and who's speaking at the time, as well as adjust audio levels.

Here's how you can use Discord on your Xbox to chat with your friends.