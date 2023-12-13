Here's How Goal-Line Sports Tech Works In Soccer

In today's high-end sports world, cameras, sensors, and computers work in tandem with referees or other sports officials to ensure fairness. One of the most famous examples of this fascinating sports tech is the goal-line technology (GLT) in soccer. Essentially, it tracks how the ball travels and informs the officials when or if the ball crosses a goal line.

Before FIFA introduced goal-line technology to international football, figuring out whether a ball had crossed the goal line used to be tricky and controversial. Historically, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has been skeptical of using such technology in football officiating. The Premier League pushed for this technology to IFAB (the only organization that can sanction it) in 2007 without any success. IFAB only yielded and added it to the Laws of the Game five years later, in 2012, after FIFA's nudging and subsequent testing. It's quite late, considering tennis implemented this technology through Hawk-Eye since roughly 2003.

There's no one central system for soccer's goal-line tech. FIFA has a certification procedure to ensure a stadium's system is up to standard. Some stadiums use Hawk-Eye, others may choose GoalControl, and there are others like Cairos Technologies and Adidas' GLT system. Most use a combination of cameras to track the ball, and a few exclusively use sensors in the ball or near the goal post.