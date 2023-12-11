How To Watch Content From Other Countries On Your Apple TV

We've all found ourselves pumped up for that new movie, thinking it will be epic because of the killer trailer or your favorite actor being in it. But, after release, disappointment sets in when you can't stream the movie due to geographical restrictions. Movies may be restricted in certain regions due to licensing agreements, regional regulations, and market considerations. Content availability is often influenced by contractual obligations, copyright laws, and the need for localization to comply with cultural and language preferences.

While some of these restrictions are reasonable and serve valid purposes, the primary concern for most individuals is simply wanting to enjoy the movie. Now, it gets even more frustrating when you want to catch that flick on your big screen via Apple TV, and there isn't a built-in feature that allows you to easily watch content from other countries directly. But there's a solution. In June 2023, Apple TV introduced support for native VPN apps with tvOS 17. This means you can now use a VPN to change the location on your Apple TV and watch content from other countries.