The 5 Best VPNs For Apple TV
Apple TV, one of the leading streaming devices on the market today, offers a sleek interface and a myriad of entertainment options for your viewing pleasure. However, like many of its competitors, Apple TV and the apps that you can download are not immune to regional content blocks, vastly limiting your otherwise plentiful amount of content options.
This is where a VPN for your streaming device can come into play. They not only provide an added layer of security and protection from potential cyber threats, but also pave the way to a world of unbound content. By masking your IP address and rerouting internet traffic through servers in different countries, VPNs can unlock shows, movies, and other region-locked media otherwise inaccessible to people of your region. With a plethora of VPN services flooding the market, it's important to know what separates a good VPN from a mediocre one in order to get the most bang for your buck.
Here are five of the best VPNs specifically suited to Apple TV.
5. Private Internet Access
The most important function an Apple TV VPN needs to have is the ability to unblock streaming services, and in this way, the Private Internet Access VPN thrives. Though it is one of the most established VPN brands in the space (founded in 2010), Private Internet Access is continuing to make strides in the space, with average speeds of up 320 Mbps. Setup is also made easy with Smart DNS. All you will have to do is choose Apple TV from your device list, then choose your server location before getting the Smart DNS IP address you'll use to access media in other countries.
Private Internet Access, like most of its competitors, comes in very cheap so long as you're willing to commit to the service in the long term. The best price will usually see you pay around $2.19 a month for a two-year plan (though this can be even lower), while the monthly plan comes in at a more expensive $11.95.
4. CyberGhost
The biggest advantage that Cyberghost has going for it is its ease of use and familiarity with every device you may want to use it for. Whether you're looking to use a VPN for your laptop, smartphone, or Apple TV streaming device, CyberGhost has you covered. It's also easy to set up with your Apple TV device thanks to Smart DNS. While the interface holds it back and can border on clunky at times, CyberGhost does have a feature that helps set it apart from the pack. Considering how daunting choosing a server can be for first-time users, CyberGhost allows you to sort servers by which streaming apps they are able to unblock, completely eliminating the guesswork in determining the right server for you.
CyberGhost's prices are competitive with Private Internet Access, with monthly plans starting at $12.99 per month. However, it's possible to get the price down to as little as $2.11 per month by committing to a three-year plan.
3. Surfshark
Surfshark is the established No. 3 choice for Apple TV VPNs thanks to the value consumers get with a Surfshark subscription. The performance is great, as it can deliver speeds that are competitive with industry leaders ExpressVPN and NordVPN for less money. However, what may hold Surfshark back from the top tier of Apple TV VPNs is also a feature the company touts: unlimited connections. While a great idea in theory, and stable in practice, the depth of configuration is lacking with this feature. However, considering only a small percentage of VPN customers will likely make use of this feature, it could be a moot point for most.
Surfshark also offers plenty of subscription options, which should allow you to find what's right for you. The company's services have three tiers (Starter, One, and One+) that you can purchase in monthly, yearly, and bi-yearly intervals. One+, which has all the basic VPN features, plus data removal from search sites and company databases, can be had for as little as $4.11 per month, with five months gifted for free in most cases.
2. NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the two most widely recognized VPNs in the space, and for good reason. Like all of its competitors on this list, NordVPN makes setting up a VPN for your Apple TV device easy thanks to Smart DNS. From there, you will be able to watch TV shows and movies from media markets around the world on a faster, safer, and more reliable connection. Another one of NordVPN's hallmark advantages is a sleek and easy-to-use user interface that will fail to intimidate even the most novice VPN user.
Although NordVPN lacks a dedicated router app, there remain plenty of ways in which it may be a better fit for you than ExpressVPN. The price is certainly attractive, and if value is your primary concern, then an argument can be made for preferring NordVPN to the top Apple TV VPN on this list. The company is constantly offering deals that will net you free months, though a standard two-year plan will typically run you a miniscule $2.99 per month.
1. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN, next to NordVPN, is one of the most widely known VPNs in the world thanks to the advertising they do, though they also happen to be the best VPN for most situations, Apple TV included. This VPN can, after all, unblock more sites than NordVPN can and produce connectivity speeds that trend roughly 10-15% faster. Its Smart DNS feature has even been branded "MediaStreamer," and is among the easiest to use out of these five Apple TV VPN options, although you may want to consider adding ExpressVPN to your Wi-Fi router if you're looking to access all that this software is capable of.
Needless to say, ExpressVPN's quality is unquestioned as it is unmatched. However, some may not need all the extra power and features ExpressVPN has to offer. For that reason, an argument can be made for any of the previously outlined alternatives. At $8.32 per month for a one-year subscription, ExpressVPN is far and away the most expensive Apple TV VPN on the market. However, if money is no obstacle, then there is perhaps little reason to fade this VPN juggernaut.