Australia's First Moon Rover: What You Should Know About 'Roo-Ver'

Having been officially founded in 2018, the Australian Space Agency is one of the youngest space research organizations in the world. Unlike many of its contemporaries, the Australian Space Agency has not yet deployed an unmanned rover to the surface of the moon, one of the major starting points in outer space research. However, that will soon change as Australia preps its first rover with an exceptionally adorable name.

The Australian Space Agency announced today that, after a lengthy public submission and voting process, it has settled on a name for its first lunar rover: "Roo-ver." The name secured 36% of the final vote, beating out other names, including Coolamon, Kakirra, and Mateship.

👋 Say g'day to Roo-ver. The people of 🇦🇺 have spoken. After close to 20,000 votes, Roo-ver has come out on top. We can't wait to share Roo-ver's journey with you as it heads on a historic Artemis mission to the Moon with @nasa. Learn more: https://t.co/V4WoOOodIq pic.twitter.com/3PFyobmXrD — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) December 5, 2023

The name was submitted by an individual from New South Wales named Siwa, who believed it was the best way to present Australian pride and heritage.

"Our lunar rover deserves to be named after something iconically Australian, reflecting the Aussie spirit as we launch into this new endeavour," reads Siwa's statement on the Agency's website. "A kangaroo is part of the Australian Coat of Arms, and it's time for Australian science to take the next leap all the way up into space."