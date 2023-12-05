Lucid Is Axing The Electric Air Model We Most Recommended
Lucid has ceased production of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its "Pure" EV following the vehicle's discontinuation. The AWD Pure arguably offers the best balance of performance and price in the company's range — offering 480 horsepower and a sub-four second 0-60 time. Going forward, those wanting an AWD Air will have to splash out on an Air touring, which starts at around $85,900.
The California-based manufacturer's official line claims that the update is increasing the number of choices customers have when ordering a vehicle. More interior and exterior colors have been added to the lineup, with customers having the "freedom to configure a personalized luxury experience." Going into 2024, Lucid offers four models: the basic "Pure," the "Touring," the long-range "Grand Touring," and the "Sapphire" — a performance model seemingly built to outdo the Tesla Model S Plaid. Some additional options are coming to the Pure and the Touring models, though they arguably don't compensate for the loss of an AWD option. However, if your heart is set on a Pure AWD and you don't want to hit the second-hand market, all hope is not lost. A few are still available for purchase at the time of writing.
You can still get a Pure AWD, but time is running out
A Lucid Motors spokesperson confirmed to SlashGear that the Pure AWD configuration would be discontinued in 2024. While the Lucid Air configurator still shows the Pure AWD option, that will highlight the remaining model year 2023 cars that have already been produced. However, they'll be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis since Lucid has already ceased production of the Pure AWD. At the time of writing, 12 2023 Air Pure AWD cars are listed as available, priced from $76,475, depending on the exact configuration.
Andrew Hussey, Director of Press Relations at Lucid, explains: "As Lucid transitions to a more streamlined model lineup for 2024, customers will be able to order the 2023 Pure AWD from Lucid's "Available Cars" page until any existing inventory is depleted." There's also a new options package for the 2024 Pure RWD — which should address some of the issues we highlighted in our review of the EV. The "Comfort & Convenience Package" adds a few nice quality-of-life touches to the vehicle, namely: a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, soft close doors, four-zone climate control, and power rear window sunshades. The 2024 Air Touring is getting the same package, but with a power frunk and heated precision wipers also included.