Lucid Is Axing The Electric Air Model We Most Recommended

Lucid has ceased production of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its "Pure" EV following the vehicle's discontinuation. The AWD Pure arguably offers the best balance of performance and price in the company's range — offering 480 horsepower and a sub-four second 0-60 time. Going forward, those wanting an AWD Air will have to splash out on an Air touring, which starts at around $85,900.

The California-based manufacturer's official line claims that the update is increasing the number of choices customers have when ordering a vehicle. More interior and exterior colors have been added to the lineup, with customers having the "freedom to configure a personalized luxury experience." Going into 2024, Lucid offers four models: the basic "Pure," the "Touring," the long-range "Grand Touring," and the "Sapphire" — a performance model seemingly built to outdo the Tesla Model S Plaid. Some additional options are coming to the Pure and the Touring models, though they arguably don't compensate for the loss of an AWD option. However, if your heart is set on a Pure AWD and you don't want to hit the second-hand market, all hope is not lost. A few are still available for purchase at the time of writing.