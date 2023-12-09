Accidental Repost On TikTok? Here's How To Undo It

One of the perils of social media is the potential of re-sharing something you didn't intend to do publicly. If you're not careful and tap the wrong button, people who follow you on certain apps may already see the post you re-posted. At that point, it may be too late to walk back your mistake and stop them from forming assumptions on what your shared entry may mean or say about you.

This is why it's highly recommended to have full awareness and not be multitasking when you share posts on social media apps like TikTok where such mishaps are prone to happen. When you watch a video on TikTok and hit the share icon on it, the very first method you'll see in the share tray is the Repost option. Once you've done the task and chosen the aforementioned share option at least once, you'll no longer get a confirmation page for any succeeding reposts. Whether you hit Repost intentionally or by accident, all you'll see afterward is a very brief and very small notification that will appear on the bottom-left corner of the page that you reposted the video currently playing onscreen.

If you didn't mean to re-share a TikTok post, there are several ways you can undo the process, depending on where you are on the app.