Can An Electric Vehicle Jump Start A Gas Powered Car?

Those 12-volt car batteries under the hood of any gasoline or diesel car will not last forever. Symptoms like flickering cabin lights or headlights, hard starting, or heavy corrosion on the terminals all point to a weak or dying car battery. And when the battery entirely runs out of juice, you need to jump-start the engine to get moving again. All you need is a decent set of jumper cables and a donor car equipped with a robust 12-volt battery.

However, what if the donor car is an electric vehicle? Could it jump-start a gas-powered car with a dead battery? The short answer is no; jump-starting a gas-powered car using an electric vehicle is a terrible idea. Electric cars still have a 12-volt battery like gasoline cars but use it for a different purpose.

In a gas car, the battery mainly supplies power to the starter, drawing around 250 amps of juice for three seconds to start the engine. But in an electric vehicle, the 12-volt battery mainly supplies power to the onboard computer, diagnostics systems, and other accessories like the alarm and central locking. It also turns on the high-voltage battery pack resting under the floor.