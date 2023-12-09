Here's How To Remove 'My AI' Chatbot From Your Chat Screen On The Snapchat App

Snapchat introduced its My AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT in early 2023. The chatbot was initially exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers but was subsequently rolled out to all users. Snapchat's My AI is similar to ChatGPT with its ability to answer questions but isn't really meant to be used for academic or professional purposes.

My AI is a more personalized chatbot, with Snapchat letting you rename it, customize its avatar, and choose an outfit. You can even add a bio for My AI, which Snapchat says will influence its personality and conversation style. There are other ways to interact with My AI, too. For example, you can send it a Snap, and it will respond with a text message or even a Snap of its own. You can also mention My AI in a chat with a friend or a group to get a response.

Despite its unique features, My AI isn't for everyone. Snapchat doesn't think so, though, and has given My AI a prominent place at the top of the Chat screen. If you want to get rid of My AI, there is a way to unpin or remove the chatbot, but the ability to do this is restricted to paying users.