How To Change Your Samsung Account Password On A Galaxy Device

As the company with the largest market share of Android devices, Samsung's Galaxy line of products are, statistically speaking, the Android products most people are likely to encounter. But the Korean manufacturer has its own way of doing things, layering its One UI interface over the top of the Android system. That means you have to interact with Samsung's ecosystem, which is all tied together with a Samsung account. When setting up a Galaxy device, you'll be prompted not only to connect it to your Google account, but also to a Samsung one.

Your Samsung account is what you'll use to take advantage of exclusive features like Samsung Wallet, Samsung Health, Galaxy Store, Samsung Pass, and Find My Mobile. It will also be used to sync data and apps to transfer to new devices. Because of how much personal data is locked behind that account, it's important to change the password every so often to make sure your security is as robust as possible. Samsung recommends updating your account password every six months. Here's how to change your Samsung account password directly from your Galaxy device.