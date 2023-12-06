How To Create A Desktop Shortcut On Windows

One of the oldest and most used features on Windows is the ability to create shortcuts to files and programs stored on your PC. Creating a shortcut is not the same thing as moving the program or file to your desktop folder. Rather, a shortcut functions as a link to that file's actual location. When a shortcut is placed on the desktop, it takes up only about 1 KB of space, which is next to nothing, making shortcuts incredibly lightweight tools to help you quickly access the things you use most frequently.

But while many programs will automatically create desktop shortcuts for themselves when installed or updated, many Windows users don't know how to create shortcuts on their own. Learning how to do so can unlock potential in the operating system. You can more easily organize your PC, access programs quickly without pinning them to the taskbar, and even customize your shortcuts so that you can launch to specific parts of an application.

Creating desktop shortcuts on Windows is an incredibly simple process that only takes a few seconds. Here's how to create desktop shortcuts to programs and files, as well as how to launch shortcuts with specific executables and customize shortcut icons to make everything look nicer.