This Common Mistake Could Cause You To Lose Your iPhone Data
Whether used for something as simple as calling and texting or more complex tasks like running a business, smartphones are integral to society and are here to stay. So, the last thing anyone wants is to suddenly lose the thousands of pictures, messages, and memories stored on their iPhone. Thankfully, this can all be avoided by completing one simple task: backing up your iPhone.
To avoid unnecessary headaches from losing all of their iPhone data, users need to make sure their devices are backed up to iCloud regularly. Apple offers its cloud-based system to all iPhone users, giving everyone 5GB to store their information for free and more storage available through iCloud+. While no one wants to lose their iPhone data, another benefit of keeping your iCloud up to date is that users can restore their iPhones from the backup. This comes in handy if your iPhone is stolen or after you purchase a new device.
How to backup your iPhone
While some of us are likely already familiar with backing up our iPhones to iCloud, others may still need to familiarize themselves with the process. If you are unsure how to back up your device on iCloud and prevent any data loss, follow these simple steps:
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap on your name at the top.
- Go to iCloud.
- Tap on iCloud Backup.
- Select Back Up This iPhone.
- If your phone doesn't immediately begin a backup, press Back Up Now to manually start the process.
Although it's an easy process, it isn't uncommon for iPhone users to neglect backing up their data to iCloud, which could result in losing everything. Thankfully, after completing these steps, your iPhone will automatically back up to iCloud daily when charging, locked, and connected to Wi-Fi. Most of the time, this happens overnight, meaning you won't even have to do anything to ensure all of your iPhone data remains safe.