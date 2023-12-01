How To Set Up A Private Album In Your iPhone's Camera Library

There are a few ways to hide things on an iPhone. Locking items behind a password or Face/Touch ID identification can keep your sensitive items safe when someone else is using your phone. A Hidden album is Apple's option for hiding images and videos. Items in a Hidden album won't appear in the main library, photo widgets on the home screen or other albums. You can also completely hide the Hidden folder from your album page on iOS 14 or later devices to make the contents even harder to uncover.

You can set up a Hidden album on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. If you utilize iCloud Photos, the Hidden album will be shared across all devices. One downside to using a Hidden album is that it is almost impossible to categorize. Because all the files get placed in one giant Hidden folder, it can be hard to find what you are looking for if you have many items in the album. Before beginning, make sure your iPhone is up to date to ensure all of the options mentioned will be available for you, in addition to many general fixes and improvements.