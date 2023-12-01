iPad Air Vs reMarkable 2: Which Is The Better Tablet In 2023
The competition in the digital tablet space is fiercer than ever, and in 2023, the choice between the iPad Air and the reMarkable 2 is more nuanced than one might expect. Both devices cater to distinct user needs, presenting a dilemma for those searching for the ideal tablet experience.
This article aims to shed light on the critical aspects that set these two tablets apart — whether you're drawn to the multimedia prowess of the iPad Air or the focused, paper-like experience promised by the reMarkable 2, we'll talk about the core features that define each device's functionality.
To compare the tablets, we will look at factors like design, use cases, and overall user experience based on professional reviews from reputed sources for the reMarkable 2 and our own experiences with the 5th generation iPad Air. Dissecting the strengths and limitations of both the iPad Air and the reMarkable 2 will help you discern which tablet aligns more closely with your preferences and requirements.
What is the iPad Air?
Apple's iPad Air 5, priced at just under $500, presents a compelling option for users seeking a device that bridges the gap between the iPhone and MacBook. In our review of the iPad Air 5, our team found that the standout feature of the iPad Air 5 is undoubtedly its desktop-spec Apple M1 chipset, the same powerhouse found in the MacBook Air and Mac mini. This brings unprecedented performance to a tablet, delivering desktop-level power at a fraction of the cost.
A notable improvement is the Center Stage feature in the front camera, which provides an auto-tracking upgrade during video calls. The rear 12-megapixel camera serves well as an impromptu scanner. Including Touch ID in the power button should benefit most users, offering flexibility for portrait and landscape unlocking. The iPad Air comes with 8GB of memory and storage options of 64 GB or 256 GB. Although not Thunderbolt 4, the USB-C port supports 6K external displays. The embrace of 5G is another significant upgrade, offering fast connectivity, though lacking mmWave support.
However, compromises exist, such as the limited storage options with a hefty price jump for additional capacity. The 5G upgrade also costs additional, potentially discouraging some buyers. Accessories like the Apple Pencil and keyboards further add to the overall expense, challenging the iPad Air's position as a cost-effective laptop alternative or as a cheap tablet option in general. That said, the iPad Air still offers a great tablet experience for the day-to-day user.
What is the reMarkable 2?
The reMarkable 2 is a digital paper tablet designed for note-taking, sketching, and document annotation. Produced by the Norwegian company reMarkable, it is the successor to the original reMarkable tablet and features a display with a paper-like feel, similar to eBook readers like the Kindle Paperwhite, providing users with a writing experience that closely resembles pen and paper. Since this tablet is all about note-taking, you won't be able to install or run any third-party apps like you would with a typical tablet. Right out of the gate, the reMarkable 2 makes it clear that it's not for users looking for the average tablet experience. You can, however, find some useful features in the reMarkable, such as handwriting conversion, which allows handwritten notes to be converted into typed text. The tablet also supports the annotation and editing of PDF files. TypeFolio, ReMarkable's keyboard, turns its e-paper tablet into a laptop rival with weeks-long battery life.
The tablet is cheaper compared to the iPad Air at $299, but with some caveats — besides the price being on the high side for a tablet only good at one thing, you will also have to keep in mind that the reMarkable can get much more expensive when you factor in the stylus and cover. For unlimited cloud storage, reMarkable wants you to subscribe to their Connect plan for $2.99 monthly. Before making a purchase, it's worth knowing that the reMarkable does not have video or browser support as well.
Purpose and Use case
The iPad Air is similar to a large smartphone. While it can be a digital notepad, the iPad Air is great at many other functions like light gaming, streaming movies, and reading documents. With access to the App Store, users can download various apps, browse the web, engage in social media, stream movies, and even capture photos and videos — pretty much anything the average tablet can do. So, if the everyday tablet experience is what you are looking for, then the iPad Air will be the most useful of the two.
Conversely, the reMarkable 2 takes a specialized approach, positioning itself as a digital pen and paper. If the iPad Air is a jack of all trades — master of none, then the reMarkable is the master of one. The reMarkable 2 is a good choice if note-taking, reading, or hyper-minimalism is the most important thing for you.
In practical terms, the better tablet depends on what you need it to do — the iPad Air is excellent for a versatile tablet that transitions between entertainment, work, and school tasks, while the reMarkable 2 is tailored for individuals desiring a specialized digital notepad explicitly designed for note-taking, drawing, and scribbling on the go. The choice between these two devices based on the use case ultimately hinges on the user's specific needs and preferences.
Design
The iPad Air and reMarkable 2 both fall under the tablet category and showcase distinct design philosophies.
With the iPad Air, Apple's signature design language is obvious. The device has a sleek, slim profile with uniform bezels surrounding the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The iPad Air also features a single camera on the back and a clean, uncluttered front devoid of any physical buttons, thanks to the integration of Touch ID into the power button. The absence of Mini LED is forgivable, considering the substantial price difference compared to the larger iPad Pro. For overall tablet design, the iPad Air comes out on top.
In contrast, the reMarkable 2 adopts a different approach that echoes a more specialized purpose. The tablet features a minimalist design that prioritizes function over flashy aesthetics. The 10.3-inch Paper-like display dominates the front, offering a distraction-free space for writing and sketching. The thin form factor and the absence of physical buttons contribute to a clean and unobtrusive appearance, emphasizing the reMarkable 2's role as a dedicated digital note-taking device. Notably, a Tech Advisor review of the reMarkable mentions that the tablet does not feature a backlight since that would mean a gap between the stylus and the writing surface of the tablet — so, if using the tablet in the dark is a necessity, you might want to avoid the reMarkable. Another drawback of the reMarkable is that it does not have a camera.
Input methods and display
The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is a standout feature of the iPad, and it has bright and vibrant visuals enhanced by True Tone technology. This display is well-suited for many purposes, from browsing the web to streaming movies. The tablet supports multitouch gestures with features like pinch-to-zoom and swipe gestures. Notably, the iPad Air also supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil — but is it as good as the writing and drawing experience of a device made for that explicit purpose?
The reMarkable 2 has a Canvas E-Ink display, while monochrome emulates the tactile feel of writing on paper, according to one review by The Verge. It emphasizes a unique writing experience that reduces eye strain during prolonged use. The stylus is pressure-sensitive to vary line thickness by adjusting the pressure and low latency for precision. However, another review by Wired finds that the reMarkable is not waterproof (neither is the iPad Air, but to a lesser extent).
For input methods, the iPad Air relies on its versatile touchscreen display that responds to finger gestures, while the reMarkable 2 emphasizes a stylus-based input method. All this is to say that the better tablet depends on what you are looking to get out of it. If you use the tablet as a daily driver for apps and multimedia, then the iPad Air is the obvious choice. Still, if writing, drawing, or reading is the biggest part of your tablet use, then the reMarkable 2 is better.