When Does Spotify Wrapped Come Out In 2023?
Since 2016, the Spotify music streaming service has presented Spotify Wrapped to its users. Spotify Wrapped serves as a quick, stylish summary of the music you listened to over the course of the year, including the new songs you found, the artists you favored, the genres you dove deep into, and the total amount of time you spent listening to music. It all culminates in a specially curated playlist of your favorite songs from across the year. It's a fun way to chart how your musical tastes have grown, and you can share it with your friends and family on social media if you'd like to compare and contrast.
All thoughts lead to Wrapped x #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/YDQrox6sno
— Spotify UK & Ireland (@SpotifyUK) November 23, 2023
With 2023 nearly wrapped up itself, it's about time for another Spotify Wrapped report to make the scene. At the time of writing, Spotify has not made a concrete statement about when this year's Spotify Wrapped will be released, though the official Spotify account on X, formerly Twitter, shows a teaser for it. The separate UK and Ireland Spotify X account also has a teaser post with the #SpotifyWrapped hashtag. So there will definitely be another Spotify Wrapped, but the question is when?
Spotify Wrapped release is imminent
While we don't have a concrete date for 2023's Spotify Wrapped, previous years have set a fairly stalwart precedent that the event will occur in the first week of December. For instance, 2022's Spotify Wrapped was released on the 30th of November, 2021's on the 1st of December, 2020's on the 2nd of December, and so on.
Since December 1st falls on a Friday this year, we could see the release of Spotify Wrapped as soon as the end of this week. Otherwise, given that the latest Spotify Wrapped has historically released is December 6, we may get the drop in the middle of next week. Either way, the writing is on the wall: Spotify Wrapped is right around the corner.
Once Spotify Wrapped actually releases, you can access it through the Spotify app on your mobile device. As soon as you open the Spotify app, you should immediately get a clickable prompt to open your Spotify Wrapped report, which you can then freely browse and share to your socials. The Spotify app is required to view your Spotify Wrapped report; you can visit the Spotify website to see if Spotify Wrapped has been released, but you will be prompted to download the app in order to actually see it.