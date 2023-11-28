When Does Spotify Wrapped Come Out In 2023?

While we don't have a concrete date for 2023's Spotify Wrapped, previous years have set a fairly stalwart precedent that the event will occur in the first week of December. For instance, 2022's Spotify Wrapped was released on the 30th of November, 2021's on the 1st of December, 2020's on the 2nd of December, and so on.

Since December 1st falls on a Friday this year, we could see the release of Spotify Wrapped as soon as the end of this week. Otherwise, given that the latest Spotify Wrapped has historically released is December 6, we may get the drop in the middle of next week. Either way, the writing is on the wall: Spotify Wrapped is right around the corner.

Once Spotify Wrapped actually releases, you can access it through the Spotify app on your mobile device. As soon as you open the Spotify app, you should immediately get a clickable prompt to open your Spotify Wrapped report, which you can then freely browse and share to your socials. The Spotify app is required to view your Spotify Wrapped report; you can visit the Spotify website to see if Spotify Wrapped has been released, but you will be prompted to download the app in order to actually see it.