Why The Adams-Farwell Was A Strange And Terrifying Engine

The rotary engine has a misconstrued past. Over the years, the "first" and the "inventor" of it have shifted, and most people don't even realize that the idea for the odd beast actually reaches back over four hundred years.

In the 16th century, an Italian military engineer by the name of Agostino Ramelli came up with the design in 1588 for the first rotary-piston water pump that could raise and lower water "magically" (mechanically). Jump ahead a few hundred years to Scottish engineer James Watt, who took the existing steam engine and improved upon it. Watt converted the drive chain or rod that was customarily used into a heavy flywheel connected to gears, giving it a rotary motion that was smoother and more efficient.

Most folks today credit Dr. Felix Wankel with inventing the modern rotary engine in the 1950s (with the DKM and KKM prototypes) that went on to become Mazda's iconic rotary engine. However, the "true" forerunner is half a century older — and demonstrated for the first time in 1898. It was designed by Fay Oliver Farwell, and built by Herbert and Eugene Adams (the Adams Company) in Dubuque, Iowa.

The four-stroke piston engine had three revolving cylinders that spun on a fixed crankshaft connected to the vehicle's frame. It's believed to have powered one of the first vehicles fitted with rubber tires in 1899. One of the main upsides to this engine was that it cooled itself without any additional coolant system. In fact, as the finned cylinder "jugs" spun faster, the engine cooled down even more.