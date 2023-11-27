6 Of The Best Milwaukee Tool Deals This Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here, meaning it's time to grab all the hot online deals on gifts for your loved ones before retailers bump their prices back up again. Many of us have home improvement project do-it-yourselfers or shade tree auto mechanics on our gift lists, and for those folks, Milwaukee tools makes welcome gifts that can help them complete their projects skillfully and efficiently.
Milwaukee makes a wide array of hand and power tools, including specific tools for woodworking, electrical work, and automotive maintenance, as well as basic hand tools like screwdrivers, hammers, and pliers. You can purchase Milwaukee tools online at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and Northern Tool and Equipment. All of these outlets are running significant deals on Milwaukee tools for Cyber Monday, so let's take a look at a half dozen of the most impressive discounts available from across the web as you gather gifts for the 2023 holiday season.
M18 Fuel Impact Wrench
For the automotive do-it-yourselfer on your gift list, a great bargain is the M18 Brushless Impact Wrench kit on sale at Home Depot for $199, marked down 54% from its regular price of $429. The kit includes the Gen-2 18V impact wrench, a five amp hour M18 battery, and a charger compatible with Milwaukee M12 and M18 batteries.
The impact gun delivers a maximum of 3,200 impacts per minute and has a breakaway torque of 650 foot-pounds. It has four selectable speed and power modes, a variable speed trigger, and a 1/2-inch square drive with a hog ring for easy socket changes. There are three LED lights to illuminate the work surface, and the tool works with any Milwaukee 18V battery.
The kit has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from nearly 1,500 Home Depot buyers, with more than 75% of them giving it five stars and 92% of buyers recommending it.
M12 Fuel 3/8-inch Ratchet kit
Another fantastic gift deal for the automotive hobbyist in your life is Milwaukee's 3/8 inch M12 Fuel ratchet kit, which is on sale at Home Depot for $159, a 45% discount off the regular price of $289.
The kit includes the reversible cordless ratchet tool, a four amp hour M12 battery, and an M12 charger, which will charge any Milwaukee 12-volt battery. The ratchet weighs less than 3 pounds with the battery attached, has a variable speed trigger, and has a maximum torque of 55 foot-pounds. It has a 94% recommendation rate from nearly 1,000 Home Depot buyers and an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. One reviewer, "chriscarelock," even compared it favorably to the air-powered impact gun made by Snap-on tools.
"I was able to put away my Snap On Pneumatic Ratchet thanks to this little beast," he wrote. "With a fully charged battery she has plenty of torque! Ive had this one under heavy use in a fleet shop with zero issue. Love it Love it Love it!"
LED Floodlight Kit
One of Home Depot's best Cyber Monday deals on Milwaukee tools is appropriate for anyone, whether or not they enjoy doing home improvement or auto repair projects, especially with winter storm season on the way. Milwaukee's 18V LED Floodlight kit is on sale today at Home Depot for $159, a 60% discount from the regular price of $398.
The kit includes the Gen 2 Rover floodlight, a five amp hour M18 lithium battery, and a charger that is compatible with all Milwaukee 12 and 18-volt batteries. The head of the light can be rotated 120 degrees to focus it on your work area, and the light can be plugged directly into a wall outlet using a 120V extension cord. The light is also IP54-rated for resistance to impact, dust, and moisture so that it can be used outdoors in most conditions. The light has three selectable brightness levels, and the kit comes with a five-year warranty.
18V Sawzall and Circular Saw with batteries
Milwaukee's cordless saws are among its most powerful and dependable tools. If anyone on your gift list is planning a major home renovation or deck construction project for next year, they will appreciate the performance and versatility of a Milwaukee Sawzall and circular saw. Home Depot is currently offering the M18 Fuel versions of these two tools with a pair of six amp hour batteries for $369, a 49% savings off the regular price of $727. However, the kit doesn't come with a charger, although those are also currently on sale (see below).
The 7-1/4-inch circular saw has a brushless motor with a maximum speed of 5,800 RPM. Milwaukee claims it has as much power as a 15 amp corded saw and will provide up to 750 cuts on a fully charged battery. The Sawzall has a stroke length of 1-1/4 inches and a maximum speed of 3,000 strokes per minute.
M18 Battery and Charger kit
If someone on your gift list already owns a mix of M12 and M18 Milwaukee tools or you've purchased a tool that doesn't include a battery or charger, a great additional gift is the charger/battery kit currently on sale for $149 at Home Depot, a 25% discount off of the regular price of $199. The kit includes a charger and five amp hour M18 lithium battery.
The charger can charge any M12 or M18 series batteries and has lights to indicate when batteries have reached 80% capacity and are ready for use.
More than 4,000 Home Depot buyers rated this kit, and over 75% of them gave it five out of five stars. PIcRic called it "Dependable and Enduring" and wrote, "After the first charge subsequent charges seem a bit quicker even when the battery is completely empty. This is a big battery pack runs for a long time."
Shockwave 74 piece bit set
If all of these gifts are beyond your budget and you're looking for something in the stocking stuffer category, consider the Shockwave impact duty 74-piece bit set, which is on sale today for just $19.88 at Home Depot, a 50% discount from the regular price of $39.97. The kit comes in a hinged plastic case and includes a magnetic bit holder as well as hex-based bits with slotted and flat blade screwdriver tips, 1/4 and 5/16 inch nut drivers, size one, two, and three square bit drivers, Torx bits in sizes T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40, and nine hex bits in sizes from 1/16 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch.
The kit has a 91% recommendation rate from nearly 4,000 Home Depot buyers and an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. BKKs wrote, "The tip is machined for a perfect fit, so it reduces screw stripping and wobble. These are best selling for a reason."