This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 Deal Ends File Compatibility Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Microsoft Office has been great for a while, so if you need the familiarity of Word, Excel, and other apps but your software budget is slim, it's worth saving on an older version. For Black Friday and through November 27, this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows: One-Time Purchase deal is only $29.97 (reg. $229).

Black Friday is around the corner, which means there will be many interesting and unique deals that could make great gifts for people in your life or for yourself. For anyone who needs a reliable suite of office apps, consider this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows: One-Time Purchase deal, which is only $29.97 (reg. $229) through November 27.

While plenty of apps promise Office-compatibility with their files, there's nothing like Microsoft's original software to make sure files look exactly like you intend them.