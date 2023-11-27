This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 Deal Ends File Compatibility Problems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Microsoft Office has been great for a while, so if you need the familiarity of Word, Excel, and other apps but your software budget is slim, it's worth saving on an older version. For Black Friday and through November 27, this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows: One-Time Purchase deal is only $29.97 (reg. $229).
Black Friday is around the corner, which means there will be many interesting and unique deals that could make great gifts for people in your life or for yourself. For anyone who needs a reliable suite of office apps, consider this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows: One-Time Purchase deal, which is only $29.97 (reg. $229) through November 27.
While plenty of apps promise Office-compatibility with their files, there's nothing like Microsoft's original software to make sure files look exactly like you intend them.
The reassurance of an industry standard
The well-known office suite will give you — or whoever you gift it to — lifetime access to these seven well-known apps:
- Word 2019
- Excel 2019
- PowerPoint 2019
- Access 2019
- OneNote2019
- Outlook 2019
- Publisher 2019
This four-year-old version is ideal for at-home computer users who don't need the digital bells and whistles of more recent versions of Microsoft Office. It is available for around $200 lower than its standard cost. It will be available for instant download to one Windows PC upon purchase, and the deal includes free access to customer support. Don't miss this Black Friday price drop.
Get this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows: One-Time Purchase deal, which is only $29.97 (reg. $229) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
