How To Stop Sharing Your Exact Location With Apps On An iPhone

Location sharing is a common feature in modern smartphones and can be a useful way to locate misplaced or stolen iPhones. It's something you may want to turn on for your own peace of mind, but sometimes an app may try to keep tabs on your location when you don't want it to — or when there's really no reason for it in the first place.

Thankfully, you do have a choice. While it is possible to turn Location Services off entirely, thus cutting your iPhone off from being tracked by any apps (including helpful ones like Find My), you can also turn location tracking on and off for individual apps at your own discretion.

Keep in mind that certain apps for things like ridesharing services, food ordering, local maps, and so on do need to check your current location to be effective, so you may not want to lock them out completely.