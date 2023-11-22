Hulu's Black Friday Deal Is An Absolute Steal As Long As You Don't Mind Ads
While Black Friday is usually looked to for traditional shopping, buying individual gifts and knick-knacks for the holidays, subscription shopping has become just about as popular of an option in recent years. If you're particularly lucky and service providers are feeling especially generous, you might be able to lock in an extended period of service for an absolute steal of a price. If you've been thinking about adding another streaming service to your current repertoire, specifically Hulu, the Black Friday season has brought you a special present.
From today until the end of the week (and the end of Black Friday), Hulu has revived one of its most famous promotions, originally introduced back in 2021. If you purchase a new Hulu subscription this week, you can lock in an entire year of service for just $0.99 a month or just $12 for the year. Considering a Hulu subscription usually goes for $7.99 a month, or about $96 for a year, to call that the subscription deal of the season would be a criminal understatement.
The only catch to this impressive deal is that the streaming plan you get out of it is the ad-supported one; you still have to watch ads during shows and movies, and you don't get live TV. If all you want is access to Hulu's content, though, then it's still a top-shelf value.
What about Disney+?
Since Disney owns a majority stake in Hulu, it's made moves in the last few years to incorporate the streaming service with its platform, Disney+. If you'd like to get Disney+ in addition to this super-bargain Hulu sub, there is an option for it for the duration of Black Friday.
While the $0.99 a month offer is valid, you can add an additional $2.00 to your subscription to receive Disney+ access. Again, much like with the discount Hulu plan, this discounted Disney+ plan is at the ad-supported tier, so you will need to endure ads while viewing. Still, that's a grand total of $2.99 a month for 12 months, adding up to about $36 in total for access to two different streaming libraries. Even with ads, it ain't a bad deal at all.
The only question mark on this deal is what might happen to your subscription in the event Disney completes its bid to buy Hulu entirely and merge the services. At the time of writing, this so-called "one-app experience" is not yet finalized, but presumably, any existing Hulu or Disney+ subscriptions would carry over into the new framework.