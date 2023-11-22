Hulu's Black Friday Deal Is An Absolute Steal As Long As You Don't Mind Ads

While Black Friday is usually looked to for traditional shopping, buying individual gifts and knick-knacks for the holidays, subscription shopping has become just about as popular of an option in recent years. If you're particularly lucky and service providers are feeling especially generous, you might be able to lock in an extended period of service for an absolute steal of a price. If you've been thinking about adding another streaming service to your current repertoire, specifically Hulu, the Black Friday season has brought you a special present.

From today until the end of the week (and the end of Black Friday), Hulu has revived one of its most famous promotions, originally introduced back in 2021. If you purchase a new Hulu subscription this week, you can lock in an entire year of service for just $0.99 a month or just $12 for the year. Considering a Hulu subscription usually goes for $7.99 a month, or about $96 for a year, to call that the subscription deal of the season would be a criminal understatement.

The only catch to this impressive deal is that the streaming plan you get out of it is the ad-supported one; you still have to watch ads during shows and movies, and you don't get live TV. If all you want is access to Hulu's content, though, then it's still a top-shelf value.