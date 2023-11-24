A Mini Tank With Major Flaws: The Tankette Model 33

Tanks are supposed to be oversized, heavy beasts of war layered with thick armor, and bristling with a sizeable cannon. However, not all armored fighting vehicles boast that stereotypical profile. Take, for example, the Tančík vzor 33 (Tankette pattern 1933) — a miniature "tankette," if you will, used by the Czechoslovak military from 1934 until the end of World War II.

It was supposed to be a light reconnaissance and combat vehicle that could tow field guns, Howitzers, antitank guns, or ammunition, but it never met those expectations. In fact, it was such a disaster that it's considered one of the worst military tanks ever built.

This is odd since the Tančík vzor 33 (aka the P-1) was based on the British Carden-Loyd Mark VI tankette's very successful, and often copied, design. The armies from as many as sixteen other countries, including France, Belgium, Poland, Japan, Italy, and Russia, built similar tanks (i.e., the French UE, Polish TK, Japanese Te-Ke, Italian CV, Russian T-27) under license from Carden-Loyd.

In each case, the tankette was cheap to build, easy to maintain, adaptable, and in some cases, quick. For instance, the Italians — who know a thing or two about speed — called their version the Carro Veloce, which means "fast tank." In an October 1932 issue of Popular Science Magazine, Army experts claimed "that a fleet of these swift 'destroyers' could set up their mobile artillery in time to repel a surprise advance of enemy tanks."