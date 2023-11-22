You Won't Believe This Pre-Black Friday iPad Deal With Accessories And Beats Headphones
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Best Black Friday iPad deal! This bundle of a refurbished 7th Generation iPad, open-box wireless Beats Flex headphones, and accessories is just $219.97 through November 27.
If you've been searching for Black Friday deals on an iPad, whether it's for yourself or as a holiday gift, you've come to the right place. Except this one is a little more unique than the rest.
In one bundle, you can get a refurbished 7th Generation iPad with a screen protector, a case, a stylus, a charging set, and open-box Beats Flex headphones, all for $219.97 (reg. $299.99). This deal ends on 11/27 or when they're sold out.
This refurbished iPad is in near-mint condition with a grade-A quality rating. Better yet, it's a 2019 model year, so it can be updated to iPadOS 17 and likely upcoming releases. Here are some of its key specs:
- 10.2-Inch Retina display
- Apple A10 Fusion chip
- 32GB of storage
- 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera
- 8-megapixel rear camera
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security
Don't forget that this purchase includes a complete accessory set: Case (color varies), screen protector, stylus (color varies), and a charging block and cable.
Renewed Beats Flex headphones sweeten the deal
These Beats headphones are open-box returns, a midpoint between brand-new and refurbished items. They've had minimal levels of contact with customers, before being returned, tested, fully cleaned, and returned to their original packaging.
Key features include an Apple W1 chip to sync with other Apple devices, Beats' dual-chamber acoustic system, automatic start and stop, and up to 10 hours of music playback. Plug in the headphones to charge for ten minutes, and Beats says you'll get an additional hour and a half of playback. SlashGear rated them 8/10 in our Beats Flex review.
Grab this refurbished iPad 7th Generation bundle, including accessories and open-box Beats Flex headphones, for $219.97 (reg. $299.99) before it vanishes on November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT or when it sells out. No coupon is needed.
Prices subject to change.