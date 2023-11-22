You Won't Believe This Pre-Black Friday iPad Deal With Accessories And Beats Headphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Best Black Friday iPad deal! This bundle of a refurbished 7th Generation iPad, open-box wireless Beats Flex headphones, and accessories is just $219.97 through November 27.

If you've been searching for Black Friday deals on an iPad, whether it's for yourself or as a holiday gift, you've come to the right place. Except this one is a little more unique than the rest.

In one bundle, you can get a refurbished 7th Generation iPad with a screen protector, a case, a stylus, a charging set, and open-box Beats Flex headphones, all for $219.97 (reg. $299.99). This deal ends on 11/27 or when they're sold out.

This refurbished iPad is in near-mint condition with a grade-A quality rating. Better yet, it's a 2019 model year, so it can be updated to iPadOS 17 and likely upcoming releases. Here are some of its key specs:

10.2-Inch Retina display

Apple A10 Fusion chip

32GB of storage

1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera

8-megapixel rear camera

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security

Don't forget that this purchase includes a complete accessory set: Case (color varies), screen protector, stylus (color varies), and a charging block and cable.