GMC's Remarkable Twin Six Engine: The Story Behind General Motor's Monstrous V12

The 1960s were friendlier times for American motorists. The national average gas price between 1960 and 1962 was only $0.31 per gallon, and there were no EPA regulations to ruin the fun. During this time, American legacy automaker General Motors debuted its monstrous 11.5-liter V12 engine for heavy-duty trucks, and it remains a giant even by modern standards. How big? It's the largest-displacement production engine from a major automaker since WWII.

Affectionately called the Twin Six V12, this gargantuan engine is not merely two inline-six engines merged to form its V12 configuration. GM introduced a new family of heavy-duty 60-degree V6 engines with 305 to 478 cubic inches of displacement, pushrods, a single cam, and a six-throw crankshaft in 1960. But in 1961, GM unveiled the mighty Twin SIX V12 derived from two new V6 engines, a perfect addition to the automaker's lineup of new truck engines.

The result is an 11.5-liter (702.4 cubic inches) V12 with four-cylinder heads, a single-piece cast-iron crankcase, a four-foot-long forged crank that weighed 190 pounds, 56 head bolts, and a massive crankshaft that measured four feet long. It also has a pair of oversized downdraft carburetors neatly stowed in the vee to feed the thirsty engine copious amounts of fuel and air.