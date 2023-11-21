This Mini Sensor That Can Match Any Color Like Magic Is A Black Friday Must-Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Black Friday is around the corner, so keep an eye out for deals like this. The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $99) through November 27 only.

Have you ever seen a color somewhere and thought that you would love to paint a room in your house the exact same shade? Or do you know any handy craftspeople or artists in your life? Either way, this Black Friday deal could give you some great inspiration for an early gift to either yourself or someone else. Through November 27 only, this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $99).

Built around a high-resolution sensor, this pocket-sized device can match the color of any scanned surface to one of over 100,000 brand-name paint colors in its system — this includes sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.