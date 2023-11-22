Save $800 On An S23 Ultra Samsung Phone This Holiday

Samsung has two distinct promotions available for the Galaxy S23 Ultra as part of its 2023 holiday sale. The first is available as part of its student/educational discount program: If you're eligible, then you can get 25% off the retail price of the phone. The simplest way to become eligible is to create a Samsung account using a valid .edu email address. This drops the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $899.99 (for the 256 GB model) to $1,214.99 (for the 1TB model).

Alternatively, if you can't access the educational discount, Samsung has increased the trade-in bonuses towards S23 Ultra purchases during this holiday promotional period. Through December 3rd, Depending on what device you trade in and its condition, you may be eligible for up to $800 in trade-in credit toward an S23 Ultra. For example, for those already in the Samsung ecosystem, trading in a base Galaxy S22 in good condition will get you a $600 credit, not bad for a $799.99 MSRP at launch phone that's closing in on being two years old, which Samsung normally pegs as having $200 in trade-in value. (The $800 in trade-in value, meanwhile, is reserved for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max among competitors' handsets.)

Also, according to Samsung support, the two offers can be combined. In that case, though, the 25% educational discount would be applied to the post-trade-in price in your cart.