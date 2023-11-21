Save Over $180 On Acer's Freestyle Gaming Monitor For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been waiting a long time to upgrade your dusty, old monitor and replace it with a shiny, brand-new gaming monitor with (almost) all the bells and whistles — and at a ridiculously low price — there is no better time to do it than during Black Friday eve. For this Black Friday, this Best Buy deal can net you Acer's critically acclaimed 27-inch gaming monitor — the Acer Nitro KG272U — at nearly 50% off its regular price.

This feature-packed, high-resolution gaming monitor is part of Acer's Nitro lineup, and has earned positive reviews thanks to its sheer value-for-money proposition. As opposed to its regular price of $349.99, you can now get the KG272U for as low as $169.99 on Best Buy. As far as gaming monitor deals go, things do not get much better than this one.

Now, keep in mind that this is still a mid-range gaming monitor that is going at an incredibly low price. It may not have super high-end specs, but what you get for the value is very solid, especially with this deal. That said, it would also be wise to read our monitor buying guide before you take the plunge.