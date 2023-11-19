How To Find And Restore Deleted Apps On Your iPhone

We all have deleted apps by mistake at least once, whether while trying to explore the tap-and-hold options on the home screen or from the App Library. Sometimes, users even uninstall an app just to free up some space, intending to restore it later.

However, keeping up with the names of apps, especially the ones that aren't pre-installed on the iPhone, could be arduous. Knowing how to find and restore deleted apps on your iPhone could be useful in such a scenario.

Unfortunately, no dedicated section in iOS shows the recently deleted apps, at least not in chronological order. Instead, a hidden menu in the App Store contains a list of uninstalled apps.

Every app you install on your iPhone is linked to your Apple ID as an App Store purchase (even if you didn't pay anything to download it). However, instead of showing you the date of removal, the hidden menu we're talking about shows the date you first installed the apps.

Now, let's dive into the steps involved in finding and reinstalling deleted apps.