Rivian To Offer R1T Buyers A Free Wall Charger And $2000 Holiday Incentive

Just days before Tesla Cybertruck deliveries hit the roads, Rivian is sweetening the deal for electric car shoppers by offering a charger and installation credit worth a total of $2,000. The R1T Home Charging Bundle is only available to buyers of the R1T electric truck purchased from the company's online shop. However, like everything else in life, there is an expiration date to Rivian's offer, as only eligible configurations purchased before December 31, 2023 can get the charging freebie. Moreover, if you do qualify for the Rivian offer, the charging kit must be installed before March 1, 2024. Otherwise, the installation fee will be billed to your account.

Rivian says all you need to do is spend on the R1T and wait for an email from Qmerit -– the brand's charging installation partner -– to arrive. Next, you need to follow the steps mentioned in the email to get the charger installed in your garage. As for the charger itself, it ships within 3 to 5 days after buying an R1T unit. State-sponsored charging incentives differ depending on your home state, but Rivian has provided an exhaustive list of what you get on a Rivian R1T purchase. You can pile up on the aforementioned benefit with a little help from the government, thanks to the federal tax rebate worth $3,750, which is applicable for the model year 2023 R1T.